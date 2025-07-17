Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Aramark by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Aramark by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

