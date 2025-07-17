Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.69 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $272,443.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,204,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763,520.72. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $79,045.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 448,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,887.79. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,639,601 shares of company stock worth $13,534,791 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price target on Snap in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

