Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.79 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,363,000 after purchasing an additional 359,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,569,000 after buying an additional 147,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after buying an additional 386,670 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after buying an additional 1,574,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,942,000 after buying an additional 294,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.1%

DTM opened at $103.29 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

