Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.87 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1%

HST opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.