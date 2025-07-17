Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 699,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,205,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 713,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after buying an additional 183,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,368,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,167,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

