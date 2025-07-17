Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,707.10. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 566,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

CNH opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

