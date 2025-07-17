Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.60.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $547.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.95 and a 200-day moving average of $429.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

