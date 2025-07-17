Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $284.63 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.61 and a 200 day moving average of $249.74.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Cfra Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $384.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

