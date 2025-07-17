Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:ALSN opened at $89.07 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

