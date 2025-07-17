Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,532,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,321,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

