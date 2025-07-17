Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $6,818,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $182.40 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.74 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

