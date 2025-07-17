Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,049 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,988,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,655,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,378,000 after purchasing an additional 740,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

