Arizona State Retirement System Sells 127 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AIT opened at $255.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $188.71 and a one year high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.77 and a 200-day moving average of $237.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.