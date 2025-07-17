Arizona State Retirement System Sells 132 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $418.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $385.44 and a one year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

