Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,538 Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $135,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 449.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 944,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 924,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85,690 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of AES by 40.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of AES opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The AES Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

