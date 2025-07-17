Arizona State Retirement System Sells 277 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,344,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $110,062,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after buying an additional 334,582 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 290,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,359,000 after buying an additional 234,515 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.44. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.