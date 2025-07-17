Arizona State Retirement System Sells 288 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,133,000 after acquiring an additional 751,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $120,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 44,162.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,187,000 after acquiring an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $31,187,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.25.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $253.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.56. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $255.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $536,256.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,216.80. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,142,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 67,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,346,639.49. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $9,247,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

