Arizona State Retirement System Sells 333 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ITT by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ITT by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $157.73 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.54. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

