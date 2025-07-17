Arizona State Retirement System Sells 361 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,556 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 11.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 24,780.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

In other news, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 231,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. The trade was a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.35. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.33 and a beta of 1.62.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 438.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

