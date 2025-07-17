Arizona State Retirement System Sells 48 Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Acuity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Acuity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Acuity by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Acuity by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $286.88 on Thursday. Acuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.00.

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

