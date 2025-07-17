Arizona State Retirement System Sells 502 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $408,064,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,727,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,259,000 after buying an additional 1,464,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,886,000 after buying an additional 72,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after buying an additional 352,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 37.05%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.