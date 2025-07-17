Arizona State Retirement System Sells 609 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 415.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

Shares of TOL opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.51. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

