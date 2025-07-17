Arizona State Retirement System Sells 71 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Saia by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Saia from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.26.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $285.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.17. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.