Arizona State Retirement System Sells 790 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 967,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,520,732. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $6,061,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,412,173.64. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

