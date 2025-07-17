Arizona State Retirement System Sells 90 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ALGN opened at $190.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $263.24. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

