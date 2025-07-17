Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SF. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.