Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genpact by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 208,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after purchasing an additional 271,295 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Our Latest Report on G

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.