Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 29.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $157.67 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $191.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

