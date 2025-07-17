ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,031,000 after buying an additional 895,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 754,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 675,259 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,204.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 350,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 323,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $16.49 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

