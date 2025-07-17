Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $3,186,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $3,186,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,610,408 shares in the company, valued at $744,963,377.28. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASAN stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.13. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Asana by 825.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 5,815.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities upgraded Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

