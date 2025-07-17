Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Assurant by 192.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 49.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Assurant by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.63 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

