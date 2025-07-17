Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter.
Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.
AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
