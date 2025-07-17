Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 219.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,815 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

