Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $22,462,974.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,089.85. This represents a 37.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

