Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 33,549.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pool by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,117,000 after acquiring an additional 194,632 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Pool by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,203,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $292.66 on Thursday. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.29 and its 200-day moving average is $319.06.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

