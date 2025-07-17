Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

