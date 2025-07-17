Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -138.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

