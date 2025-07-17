Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

