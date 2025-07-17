Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,710 Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lineage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,526 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Lineage by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lineage by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Lineage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,064,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 563,078 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LINE opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.53%.

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 10,949 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $491,938.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,501.38. The trade was a 45.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 4,420 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LINE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

