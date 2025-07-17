Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,532,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

KEYS stock opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

