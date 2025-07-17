Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Edison International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 343.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 226,718 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $50.91 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

