Ballentine Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

NYSE IDA opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

