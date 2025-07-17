Ballentine Partners LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $259,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,302,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,937,234. This represents a 27.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,072,899 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,577.52. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685,262 shares of company stock worth $269,685,496 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

