Ballentine Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Repligen by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Repligen Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.97 and a 52 week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Repligen’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.