Ballentine Partners LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.