Ballentine Partners LLC Has $266,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Archrock by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 275,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AROC opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 16.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

