Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $227.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.86 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $4,331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,440,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,930,752.10. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

