Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 40,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Kennametal stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

