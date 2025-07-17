Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $276,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $86,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 544,109 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,997,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after buying an additional 374,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.3%

WMS stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

