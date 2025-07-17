Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 554.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,425.12. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $899,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,337,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,210,502.55. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,004 shares of company stock worth $7,324,274. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.96 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

